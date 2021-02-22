Watch Justin Bieber perform at Spotify launch event held earlier today

Courtesy Spotify Stream On

Justin Bieber was the special guest performer at Spotify’s Stream On event, held Monday to unveil the streaming platform’s new slate of programming.

Justin surprised those watching the virtual event with performances of his three current singles: “Anyone,” “Holy” and “Lonely.” You can now watch the performance on YouTube.

The event also boasted special appearances from artists like Lauv, Halsey, Billie Eilish and Bruce Springsteen, who’s doing a podcast project with President Barack Obama.

By Andrea Dresdale

