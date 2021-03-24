Watch Kelly Clarkson fall off her couch laughing at Gwyneth Paltrow's go-to song

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Gwyneth Paltrow once sold candles that were billed as smelling like an intimate part of the female anatomy, so maybe Kelly Clarkson shouldn’t have been surprised at something the actress and Goop founder said while appearing on her talk show on Wednesday.

Kelly, interviewing Gwyneth remotely, asked, “What are some songs you go to when you’re down?”

Gwyneth matter-of-factly replied, “WAP” — except she referred to the Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallon hit it by its full, extremely vulgar title, which required a bleep and a blurring of Gwyneth’s mouth.

Kelly started laughing so hard that she stood up, and then collapsed into hysterics on the floor. She then stood up again, still laughing, moved to a chair, collapsed into that and yelled, “I’m done!”

“I need to see the tape back!” Kelly gasped. “I was like, ‘Oh…wait, WHAT?'”

“That was amazing,” she laughed. “God, you win for favorite guest this season! That was amazing! I needed that in my soul!”

By Andrea Dresdale

