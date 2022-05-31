Watch Måneskin’s video for “Supermodel” single

ABC

Måneskin has debuted the video for “Supermodel,” the band’s latest single.

The clip shows the Italian rockers chasing after the titular supermodel, who’s escaped a party with a mysterious, glowing purse akin to the briefcase in Pulp Fiction. There are also references to several other ’90s films, including Run Lola Run and Eyes Wide Shut.

You can watch the “Supermodel” video streaming now on YouTube.

The song “Supermodel” premiered earlier this month. It follows last fall’s “MAMMAMIA.”

Måneskin will launch their first North American headlining tour in October.

