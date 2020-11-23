Watch Meghan Trainor party with Earth, Wind & Fire in new video for "Holidays"

Epic Records

Meghan Trainor is throwing a holiday party in her latest video, and you’re invited.

The singer teamed up with R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire for the original song “Holidays,” on her new album, A Very Trainor Christmas. The song sounds just like a classic EWF track from back in the ’70s, and in the clip, both Meghan and the group perform the song surrounded by festive decorations and dancers.

Meghan recently told ABC Audio that she was five-and-a-half months pregnant when she filmed the video, which is why she camouflages her body throughout the clip in a series of interesting costumes. In various scenes, she’s wearing a tent-like ruffled dress, a bodysuit with a gigantic red bow in the front and even a life-size gold-wrapped gift box.

Meghan also told ABC Audio that the baby was kicking so much during the video shoot that she had to lie down because she was getting cramps.

The singer’s baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara is due early next year.

By Andrea Dresdale

