Watch Miley Cyrus frolic in revealing bathing suits in new video for “Jaded”

Brendan Walter

Miley Cyrus has dropped the video for “Jaded,” a track from her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

In the clip, Miley rolls around topless on a bed, then frolics by the swimming pool — occasionally going in the water — in a series of revealing bathing suits, including a gold one-piece that is so high cut, it looks painful to wear.

“Jaded” is the third single from Endless Summer Vacation, following the mega-hit “Flowers” and “River.” In it, she sings about a failed relationship: “Oh, isn’t it a shame that it ended like that?/ Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked/ We went to Hell, but we never came back/ I’m sorry that you’re jaded/ I could’ve taken you places.”

She also sings about how tough it is to see someone you loved move on: “I won’t lie, it won’t be easy/ When somebody new is on your body.”

There’s been speculation that this song — as well as “Flowers” and other songs on the album — is about Miley’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, but the singer has never confirmed that.

