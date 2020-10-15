Watch Miley Cyrus' unique take on Britney Spears' "Gimme More"

In the advance clip, you can see Miley covering Britney Spears’ 2007 single “Gimme More,” and it sounds very different from the upbeat, electropop original, which famously opens with the phrase, “It’s Britney, b***h.” Miley’s version features desperate, impassioned vocals, backed by an acoustic guitar.

In addition to the Britney song, the Backyard Sessions — literally filmed in her L.A. backyard — will feature Miley performing cover songs by Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and more, plus stripped-down acoustic versions of her hits.

Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions premieres Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

