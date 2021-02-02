Watch Nick Jonas turn into an old man in new Super Bowl ad

If Priyanka Chopra wants to know what her husband Nick Jonas will look like in 50 years, all she has to do is watch his new Super Bowl commercial.

The ad is for Dexcom, a new technology that allows diabetics like Nick to check their blood sugar levels without having to prick their fingers and test their blood. It starts with Nick saying, “We have the technology to do this.” He snaps his fingers and he’s transformed into an old man.

“Drones deliver packages and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers…what?” he asks. “We’ve got self-driving cars, robots that vacuum…we visited Mars and finger sticks? Really? Well, that’s all about to change.”

He then touts the fact that Dexcom allows you to monitor your glucose levels on your phone instantly, without finger sticks. “Finally, technology that allows us to manage our diabetes,” he notes. Dexcom works by way of a tiny sensor wire inserted under your skin.

If you go to the Dexcom website, you can “watch” the big game with Nick via Augmented Reality.

By Andrea Dresdale

