Watch Olivia Rodrigo in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 trailer

Courtesy Disney+

If you only know Olivia Rodrigo as the woman who sings “Drivers License,” you can get a look at her working hard in her other job — TV star — in the new trailer for the new season of her Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The new season features brand-new solo performances from both Olivia and her co-star, Joshua Bassett, each written by the two entertainers.

Plot-wise, the new season finds the East High Wildcats preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, and facing off against their rivals, North High, to win a prestigious student theatre competition.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s character, Nini, gets into the Youth Actors Conservatory, setting up the possibility of her having to carry on a long-distance relationship with Ricky, Bassett’s character.

Season two guest stars include Derek Hough and Asher Angel.

The second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres May 14. Season one is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.