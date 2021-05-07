Watch Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin & H.E.R. on VAX LIVE concert Saturday night

It was recorded last Sunday at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium in front of a crowd of essential workers, but tomorrow night is when you can watch VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, the star-studded special from Global Citizen that’s designed to boost COVID-19 vaccine efforts everywhere.

The show is hosted by Selena Gomez, and features performances by Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Foo Fighters, plus appearances by Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and recorded messages from world leaders including President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Pope Francis.

Among the highlights of the special, according to USA Today:

-Jennifer Lopez performing “Ain’t Your Mama” and bringing her own mama, Guadalupe Rodríguez, onstage to sing a rendition of Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline.”

–H.E.R. performing the song “Glory” from a circular stage in the stadium parking lot.

–J Balvin performing on a giant half-moon.

–Foo Fighters playing a bunch of their hits, and then bringing out AC/DC singer Brian Johnson for a rendition of that band’s classic song “Back in Black” — a.k.a. that song in those Applebee’s commercials.

–David Letterman joking that he, his wife and son have all been vaccinated, and adding, “My hand to God, a guy in the parking lot vaccinated my beard.”

The VAX LIVE concert will air on ABC, CBS, YouTube and ABC News Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Fox at 11 p.m. ET/PT. YouTube will present a 90-minute version of the show, featuring additional performances and appearances, via the Global Citizen channel.

Amidst all that star power, VAX LIVE calls for governments, the private sector and philanthropists to work towards equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.