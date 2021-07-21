Watch the official trailer for ‘The Demi Lovato Show’

Courtesy of Roku

Demi Lovato has debuted the new trailer for their upcoming Roku Channel talk show, The Demi Lovato Show.

In the clip, we see Demi interviewing a rotating group of guests from diverse backgrounds, including actress Lucy Hale, actress and activist Jameela Jamil, trans YouTube star Nikita Dragun, rapper YG and two of Demi’s closest friends, Sirah and Matthew Scott Montgomery.

The topics range from sex positivity to police brutality to gender identity. We also see Demi’s friends discussing how they felt when they learned of Demi’s near-fatal overdose. The singer tearfully apologizes to them.

The 10-minute episodes of the talk show begin streaming on Roku Channel July 30.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.