Watch the trailer for Justin Bieber's new video "Hold On," premiering tonight

Justin Bieber has another cinematic music video ready to go, and it’s dropping at midnight.

You can watch the trailer for “Hold On” now. It stars Justin as a guy who seems to be doing something illegal or sketchy that involves a motorcycle and a gun, and his significant other either doesn’t know, or doesn’t approve.

“Hold On” is the latest release from Justin’s upcoming album JUSTICE. Earlier, Justin teased the song by tweeting out a phone number and the line, “Call if you need somebody I will be there for you.” When you call the number, you hear Justin singing that line, which is presumably part of the song.

JUSTICE, which will also include Justin’s current hits “Lonely,” “Holy” and “Anyone,” is out March 19.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.