Watch trailer for Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate’; tickets for theater screenings on sale now

A trailer for Coldplay‘s upcoming theatrical presentation, Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate, has just dropped.

As previously reported, the movie, screening in theaters worldwide on April 19 and 23, captures Coldplay’s 10-show run at River Plate, a stadium in Buenos Aires, last October and November. That run of shows featured guest appearances by BTS member Jin and H.E.R., and you’ll see them in the film, as well.

In addition to the band’s actual performance, the trailer — soundtracked to “Fix You” — says you’ll also see unseen footage, backstage access and interviews. In addition to “Fix You,” the movie includes performances of “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “The Scientist,” “A Sky Full of Stars” and the BTS collab “My Universe.” And there are plenty of fireworks, lasers and lights to go along with the music.

Tickets are on sale now via Trafalgar Releasing. For the full list of participating theaters and all ticket info, visit ColdplayCinema.live.

