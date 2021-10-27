Watch video for new remix of Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know,” starring ‘Glee”s Heather Morris

Bob Scott/Fotos International/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, a new remix of Whitney Houston‘s classic “How Will I Know,” courtesy of British trio Clean Bandit, was released, and now we’ve got a video to go along with it.

The high-energy clip is set in a modern office building, and stars Heather Morris, who played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce on Glee. As she and her cubicle mate make eyes at each other and then use the dating app Hinge to connect, the entire office begins dancing like crazy. Then, other workers couple up: A male window-washer and the female boss connect, as do a worker and the painter who’s working on the walls of his office.

At the end of the clip, Heather and the object of her affection meet on a rooftop, but when she abruptly pushes him off the edge, he wakes up: Aww — it was all a dream.

November 22 marks the 26th anniversary of the release of “How Will I Know,” which became Whitney’s second number-one hit. This is the second high-profile Whitney remix, following 2019’s “Higher Love,” which became a hit after being reworked by Kygo.

Clean Bandit are best known for their 2014 hit “Rather Be,” featuring Jess Glynne.

