Wear Red and Give

Go Red for Women’s Heart Health!

Did you know? Women are less likely to get CPR. Heart attacks appear to be on the rise in younger women, and cardiovascular disease – including heart disease and stroke – is the number 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.

We’re proud to support Go Red for Women by the American Heart Association, a movement to build healthier lives for women locally and globally. Go Red with us for your heart and the women in your life.

National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 5. However you Go Red, show it off to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease is the biggest health threat for women. Show your red on social media using #goREDwa and #GoRedForWomen. Tell women you know that heart disease is preventable by making simple lifestyle choices. Share your story if you are a heart disease or stroke survivor. Want to help save more lives? Give to the American Heart Association or host your own fundraiser in support of Go Red for Women. Learn more here.

Live Fierce, Go Red Digital Experience, February 24. Join the American Heart Association and Brooke for an eye-opening experience about women’s heart health – from the inequalities women face to survivor stories and how we can be part of change. Open your heart and support the cause. Fight to do better for women in our community. Register now!