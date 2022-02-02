Welcome to New York: Students can now study Taylor Swift at NYU

ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans know “All Too Well” that their queen is multi-dimensional, but now students at New York University will get to learn that first-hand.

Variety reports that NYU’s Clive Davis Institute launched a course on Taylor January 26, which continues through March 9. Taught by Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos, the course will cover Taylor as a music entrepreneur, the various pop and country songwriters that helped shape her music, how Taylor fits into the history of pop music “prodigies,” and how the experiences of youth and girlhood are “often exploited” by the media.

In addition, students will learn how to “interrogate whiteness as it relates to Swift’s songwriting, worldview, politics and interactions with the wider cultural world around her.” In connection with Taylor and her career, students will study “copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”

Taylor, who has a home in New York City that isn’t far from NYU’s campus, has been asked to speak at the class but it’s not clear whether she’s accepted the offer. Variety also reports that the course has a long waiting list.

On Twitter, Spanos writes, “my official comment is that my students already rule and i am very excited for the rest of the class xo.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.