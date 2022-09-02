Welcome to the new age: Imagine Dragons’ ‘Night Visions’ turns 10

KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

“It’s Time” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Imagine Dragons‘ Night Visions.

The group’s debut album was released on September 4, 2012, making worldwide superstars out of Dan Reynolds and company.

Combining a traditional rock band setup with production elements from hip-hop, pop and electronic music, Night Visions established Imagine Dragons as the “next big thing” of the early 2010s, achieving hit songs “Demons,” “It’s Time” and “Radioactive,” which would go on to become the biggest single.

The song hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for a total of 87 weeks, a record that ID would hold for seven years. The mark was eventually beaten in 2021 by The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights.”

“Radioactive” was also nominated for Record of the Year and won Best Rock Performance at the 2014 Grammys, which featured ID’s viral performance with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Both “Radioactive” and “Demons” are now certified Diamond by the RIAA, while Night Visions is certified seven-times Platinum.

Night Visions also allowed ID to showcase their flair for music videos. The clip for “Radioactive,” for example, starred Lou Diamond Phillips and a pre-breakout Alexandra Daddario in a world of underground puppet fighting. It has over one billion YouTube views, as does the music video for “Demons.”

Imagine Dragons is marking the 10th anniversary of ﻿Night Visions﻿ with a deluxe reissue, set to be released September 9. The package includes various bonus tracks and unreleased demos from the ﻿Night Visions﻿ era.

