What Olivia Rodrigo learned from Selena Gomez

Selena: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE; Olivia: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo is a Disney star-turned-chart-topping pop star, so it makes sense that Selena would have some valuable advice for the “Good 4 You” singer.

“I met Selena, and she was so kind,” Olivia tells Variety. “She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry. All of us were in the limelight very young. … That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues.”

Olivia also talks to Variety about the response to “Traitor,” a track on her album SOUR that isn’t actually an official single, but that still managed to debut at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and has racked up 300 million streams.

“I wrote it on my bed while I was crying,” Olivia says. “I never really thought that it was going to be a song that resonated with so many people.”

“I thought that it was a very specific situation that I was going through, and it’s so funny that that’s the non-single song that’s the most successful,” she adds. “So many people have been like, ‘How did you know? This is exactly what happened to me!’”

