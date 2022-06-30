What song would save you from Vecna? Let Spotify’s new ‘Stranger Things’ ﻿playlist find out

Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things‘ season 4 introduced the vicious Vecna, who kills people by infiltrating their minds and killing them from the inside. He can be stopped, however, if his victim listens to their favorite song.

Sadie Sink‘s Max escapes Vecna’s clutches with an assist from Kate Bush‘s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” — which, in turn, has caused the song to go viral.

But this has led Stranger Things fans to question what song would save them from certain death; if you don’t know, Spotify is here to help.

To amp people up for the final episodes of Stranger Things‘ latest season, Spotify has launched the “Upside Down Playlist,” which purportedly reveals your so-called “savior song.”

“Wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out,” the streaming app teased on Twitter. “The first Song on the list = your savior song.”

If you’re a Spotify user, the app’s algorithm will hunt through the songs you’ve been listening to recently and determines which track is most likely to save you from certain death. In all, this new personal playlist offers you 50 tracks to keep you safe, should you find yourself in the Upside Down.

Volume two of Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix this Friday, July 1.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.