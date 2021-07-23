Whitney Houston hologram confirmed for Las Vegas residency

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Whitney Houston is heading to Las Vegas! Well, her hologram is.

The music icon, who died in 2012, will be brought back to life for a residency titled An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert, Rolling Stone reports. The show kicks off at Harrah’s Las Vegas on October 26 and currently has dates scheduled through April 2022.

As with other “virtual” concerts of its kind, the residency will use technology to produce a lifelike virtual image and vocals of the “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” singer as she serenades the crowd with a medley of her hits, accompanied by a live band, background singers and dancers.

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

