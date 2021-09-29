Whitney Houston remembered with new M.A.C. Cosmetics line

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

M.A.C. Cosmetics is honoring the legacy of the late Whitney Houston with a new cosmetics line in her name.

“The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do,” Whitney’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, tells People. “I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

M.A.C. is participating in the I Wanna Dance With Somebody biopic, scheduled to be released in 2022. Producer Clive Davis says the film will “present the full story of Whitney Houston impeccably and [ensure] that it will be realistic in every respect.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time with the team at M.A.C. looking at Whitney photos and videos and helping them understand the true essence of her,” the sister-in-law says regarding the biopic. “I think you will see all of her looks ring true to how you saw Whitney in life.”

The six-time Grammy winner passed away on February 11, 2012, at the age of 48. She was introduced to makeup early in life as a teenage model.

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear. Our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs,” Pat adds. “The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.