“Who’s ready for a reunion?” Justin Timberlake shares video of *NSYNC recording new song in the studio

Justin Timberlake has made the first public acknowledgement that he and *NSYNC have reunited for a new song.

On Instagram, he posted a video of the group working in the studio on “Better Place,” which is coming out September 29.

“So many starts aligned that that’s why I hit y’all,” Justin says while addressing the other band members. In edited snippets of his remarks, he continues, “Something came up. If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song.”

Then someone says, “Who’s ready for a reunion?”

What follows is footage of all the guys taking their turns in the vocal booth as Justin and the engineers work to perfect the track. When it’s done, Lance Bass notes it’s the first finished *NSYNC tune in 23 years.

“Listen man, I love you guys. That s*** is epic, man,” Justin says after listening to the playback.

Justin captioned the post, “When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special. Better Place is coming 9/29 LOVE Y’ALL.”

“Better Place” is part of the soundtrack of Justin’s upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together, which is coming out in November.

