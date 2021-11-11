Why Adele isn’t interested in going on tour right now: “It’s too unpredictable”

Simon Emmett

Now that Adele’s new album, 30, is a little more than a week away, fans want to know if the singer plans to bring them her new music live with some kind of tour, or even a Las Vegas residency. Well, sorry, but it’s not happening — at least not right now. And you can blame the pandemic for that.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Adele explains the idea of touring right now is “too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” adding, “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

As for those rumors of a Las Vegas residency, Adele says she hasn’t lined one up “because there’s f***ing nothing available.” Presumably, she means that all the venues where she might have considered playing are booked up. However, Rolling Stone says next year, Adele plans to do “a few big shows,” including the two already announced for London’s Hyde park.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele says 30 goes in chronological order, unfolding the story of “the emotional development she faced as her life was rapidly changing at the dawn of her thirties.” One song, “My Little Love,” includes voice memos of her son Angelo, asking her questions about her divorce.

Two other songs — “Woman Like Me” and “All Night Parking” — are about the first relationship Adele had after she and her husband Simon split up. “[It] was a great learning curve and nice to feel loved, but it was never going to work,” she said of the now-defunct romance.

As for Adele’s current boyfriend, Rich Paul, they met on the dance floor at a friend’s party. She describes that relationship as “incredible, openhearted, and [the] easiest” one she’s ever been in.

