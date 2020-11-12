Why Don't We releasing sophomore album 'The Good Times and The Bad Ones' in January

Atlantic Records

Why Don’t We have announced the release of their sophomore album. The Good Times and The Bad Ones will be out January 15.

The project, written and co-produced by the group, is available for pre-order now. Autographed CDs and cassettes are also available.

On Instagram, the group writes, “These last few years have been an absolute whirlwind for us. From moving out to L.A. as a band and touring the world, to falling in and out of love, and now being locked inside for months…life has been amazing, and equally tough. But you have to do your best to make something beautiful out of it all, so that’s what we did.”

“We put everything into this album,” they add. “We hope it helps you enjoy the good times and push through the bad ones.”

The 10-track The Good Times and The Bad Ones includes the band’s new hit, “Fallin’.” A lyric video is out today, featuring images of Polaroid photos of the band. You can win copies of the Polaroids by pre-saving or pre-ordering the album now.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.