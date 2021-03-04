Why Don't We teams up with Roblox for virtual album launch party

Photo by Pamela Littky

Why Don’t We is teaming up with the online gaming platform Roblox for a unique album launch party.

The virtual celebration of their recently released sophomore album, The Good Times and the Bad Ones, will take place on Friday, March 5 at 4 p.m. PT. It’ll include an exclusive live performance of the band’s most popular songs followed by a Q&A.

Fans will also be able to shop limited edition virtual band merchandise, including digital avatars for each band member, as well as play mini games and complete quests prior to the first performance.

“Having spent so many hours on Roblox, it’s awesome that we get to connect with our fans in this community we know so well,” Zach Herron of Why Don’t We says in a statement. “While we’ve missed being on tour and interacting with our fans all over the world, being able to connect in this way is bringing fandom to a whole new level.”

He adds, “Literally anyone can join the party, no matter where they are, so we’re excited to see everyone this weekend on Roblox.”

There will be three more opportunities to check out the launch party throughout the weekend: on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. PT, and on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.