Why Em Beihold says “it’s not a good thing” that so many can relate to “Numb Little Bug”

After blowing up on TikTok, L.A. singer/songwriter Em Beihold‘s song “Numb Little Bug” is climbing the radio charts. Em wrote it because the pills she was taking for her anxiety made her feel numb. And while she’s thrilled that fans are telling her how much they relate to the song, she also thinks it’s kind of a sad commentary on our society.

“Well, it’s not a good thing…!” she laughs. “I’m getting all these messages and DMs and comments all saying, ‘Oh, this is exactly how I feel. I feel so seen,’ and that’s incredible and gratifying. But at the same time, I feel not good that so many people feel the same way!”

“I mean, I’ve always written as my own therapy and it’s just a cathartic process, and I feel better after, but it’s insane the response that it’s had,” Em tells ABC Audio of the song, in which she sings, “Do you ever get a little bit tired of life/like you’re not really happy, but you don’t want to die?”

“People with all different sorts of mental health issues or mothers with postpartum depression…they’re saying they relate to the lyrics as well,” she notes. “That’s just beyond me. I would never have imagined, but I’m so honored to have been able to do that for someone.”

Em’s now off meds completely, but admits she still feels a little like a “numb little bug.”

“Everyone expects me to be the happiest ever because the song is blowing up and I’m so grateful,” she explains. “But…I have been numb, because I don’t know how to process it!”

“I think when I see people sing the lyrics back to me in a live show, maybe it’ll hit,” she continues. “But right now…it’s not computing at all!”

