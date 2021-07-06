Why Iggy Azalea decided to talk about Britney Spears: “I know her and love her”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Britney Spears

Last week, Iggy Azalea released a statement in support of Britney Spears, insisting that Britney was “not exaggerating and lying” when she detailed her “abusive” conservatorship in an LA court last month, and offering an eyewitness account of Britney’s father’s “controlling” behavior. Now, Iggy’s explaining why she decided to speak up.

She tells People, “I know [Britney] and love her. She’s such an icon and inspiration and was so kind to me that if I could help her in any way that I can, then I want to do that.”

Iggy’s supportive statement detailed her experiences working with Britney when the two collaborated on the 2015 track “Pretty Girls” — during which time she says she “personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father.”

The Australian rapper says Britney was restricted from “even the most bizarre and trivial things,” and claims that Britney’s dad forced Iggy to sign an NDA moments before she was about to take the stage with Britney at the Billboard Music Awards.

Iggy explains to People, “I never said anything before because I really wanted to respect her privacy but after she spoke, I just thought if I were in her shoes, I would want my friends to back me up. I felt like, ‘You know what? Regardless of what people might think about it, I have to say something.'”

Iggy, who just released the new single “I Am the Strip Club,” added that she “would want someone to say something for me.” She now believes that Britney’s situation with her conservatorship “has to change,” because “there are too many people now in her defense.”

