Why Kelly Clarkson put a song she’s never sung on her show on new ‘Kellyoke’ EP

Kelly Clarkson has released her new EP, Kellyoke, which rounds up studio versions of some of the cover songs she’s performed in the “Kellyoke” segments of her talk show. One song on the EP is one she’s never performed on the show, but she says she put it on there for a good reason.

The song in question is Whitney Houston‘s 1993 single “Queen of the Night,” from the soundtrack of The Bodyguard. In a statement, Kelly says, “I may not have performed Whitney’s ‘Queen Of The Night’ on my show yet, but little known fact is I covered that song on my very first demo tape … you could say it’s the Kellyoke that started it all!”

The rest of the EP finds Kelly covering Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” SHAED‘s “Trampoline,” The Weeknd‘s “Call Out My Name,” “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead and Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever.”

“Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to,” Kelly says.

