Why Taylor Swift's Grammy performance on Sunday night will be "so exciting" for her

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has six nominations going into Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. In an interview released by CBS, she reveals that her performance on the show will include her two musical collaborators on her nominated album, folklore: Aaron Dessner of the alt-rock band The National and longtime producer Jack Antonoff.

Taylor is nearly as excited at the prospect of performing with her two pals as she is about the prospect of winning on Sunday night. Previously, they’d only been able to play together when they filmed Taylor’s special Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which streamed on Disney + this past November.

“This has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown, and we’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once,” Taylor reflects. “So this is really awesome to get to be together with them again.”

“We’re quarantining in the same house for the whole week, we’re tested every day,” she adds. “So it’s just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators — that’s something that I will never, ever take for granted again!”

Taylor also worked with Aaron and Jack on folkore‘s sister album, evermore. If folklore wins Album of the Year, she’ll be the only female artist ever to win that category three times.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.