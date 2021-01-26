Would Justin Timberlake face Usher in a Verzuz battle?

In the last year, Verzuz, the online series co-founded by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, has seen some of the biggest names in R&B and hip-hop face off against each other in a battle to prove who’s got the most, best and biggest hits. Now, Timbaland says his pal and longtime musical collaborator Justin Timberlake might step up to the plate.

While appearing on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby on Monday, Swizz and Timbaland were told by co-host Jalen Rose that among the dream Verzuz matchups he’d like to see is one featuring JT going up against Usher.

“Yes, we know,” laughed Timbaland. “It’s so funny, Drake hit me up about it too. He said, ‘We gotta make that happen!'”

“I’m like ‘Soon to come, soon to come,'” teased Timbo.

Were JT and Usher to go hit-for-hit, Usher might be ahead, considering he’s had 18 top 10 singles, while Justin’s had 13. However, that’s only as a solo artist: with *NSYNC and other artists, he’s had a bunch more. We’ll just have to wait and see if it happens.

Jalen Rose offers some suggestions for the next Verzuz battle, and they are on point! (Via @JalenandJacoby) pic.twitter.com/NlzqiBgsJ7 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 25, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.