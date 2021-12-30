“You brought the baby back!” Do Timbaland & Timberlake have a new collab?

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Longtime collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland may be working on something new, based on footage that Timbo posted on Instagram showing himself vibing in the studio with JT and JT’s pal, Ant Clemons.

The video shows them listening to a song in the studio, and notably, the track features sound effects of a baby cooing — which Tim famously used on Aaliyah‘s smash hit, “Are You That Somebody?”

Clemons, who performed with JT on the post-Biden inauguration Celebrating America concert, is shown screaming delightedly while listening to the track and then exclaiming, “You brought the baby back! You should put the baby on this! And Lil Baby!”

“And DaBaby!” JT responds. “And MY baby!” — presumably referring to Phineas, Justin and his wife Jessica Biel‘s one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Timbaland captioned the video, “Soon to come” with a bunch of suspicious eye and explosion emojis.

Billboard reports that Timbo and JT worked together on earlier this year on a track on Justine Skye’s album, Space and Time. Tim also worked on JT’s most recent album. Man of the Woods.

