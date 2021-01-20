You can now buy Selena Gomez "De Una Vez" earrings

Interscope Records

If you want to proclaim your love for Selena Gomez‘s new single “De Una Vez,” you can now do it without wearing the same old boring t-shirt.

Selena’s now selling “De Una Vez” earrings on her official website. The 12K gold-plated hoops have the words “De Una Vez” written in cursive across the middle and cost $60.

You can accessorize that with a “De Una Vez” heart locket necklace, which looks like the “sacred heart” that Selena is wearing on her dress in the video. That costs $50.

T-shirts, hoodies and a “De Una Vez” candle are also up for grabs on Selena’s website.

There’s also a behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the “De Una Vez” clip, including footage of the video’s two directors overseeing things remotely via Zoom.

“I think I sound better in Spanish than I do in English,” says Selena. “Which is weird, right?”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.