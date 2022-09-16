You can see Charlie Puth live this fall for One Night Only

Courtesy ABC

Charlie Puth‘s new album CHARLIE is coming out October 7, and he’s now announced he’ll be bringing his new songs live to fans this fall.

Charlie’s One Night Only tour gets underway in Red Bank in his home state of New Jersey on October 23 and wraps up in Los Angeles on November 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

A presale is available to fans who have Old Navy, Gap, Athleta or Banana Republic store credit cards: That starts September 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit charlieputh.com/tour to access the presale.

Charlie has also released a new track from CHARLIE today: “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” featuring Travis Barker on drums. It follows the previously released tracks “Left and Right,” “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious” and “Smells Like Me.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.