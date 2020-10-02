YouTube kicks off new weekly music series 'Released' with Blackpink

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Blackpink did the honors and helped kick off the new YouTube Originals series Released with — get this — the release of their new music video “Lovesick Girls.”

The series, which will air weekly, premiered on Thursday just minutes before the South Korean girl group’s midnight video drop and served as a countdown to the exclusive debut. The series gave fans a chance to get to know the K-pop artists a little better with a fun mixture of behind-the-scenes footage, a quirky Q&A segment, and ASMR readings of lyrics from their songs.

While Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were the stars of the episode, Released shared the love by inserting music highlights from the week which included updates from artists like Shawn Mendes and 24kGoldn. And when the show ended, it was time for the group’s new visuals to shine.

In addition to the premiere of their neon-lit music video, Midnight also marked the debut of Blackpink’s first Korean-language studio album appropriately titled The Album.

The new album features eight tracks in total, including “Lovesick Girls” and their previously released singles “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream,” the latter of which features Selena Gomez.

Released is a 16-episode series will feature the world’s biggest artists and highlight music moments from the week, all leading up to one exclusive video premiere that artists and fans experience together on the platform.

Released will stream on YouTube every Thursday at 11:45 p.m. ET.