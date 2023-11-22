Zara Larsson announces release of holiday EP, ‘Honor the Light’

Andrew Morales

Zara Larsson has announced the upcoming release of her new holiday EP, Honor the Light.

From Sommer House/Epic Records, six new festive songs from Zara will arrive on December 1, just in time to ring in the Christmas season.

The track list covers all the emotions you may be feeling this time of year, from the good times to seasonal gloom.

To get into the spirit early, you can stream the first two songs, “Memory Lane” and “Winter Song,” ahead of the EP’s release on Friday, November 24.

The four other songs on the project are “Silent Night” and “Light a Candle,” as well as two songs recorded in Swedish, “Tänd Ett Ljus” and “Sankta Lucia.”

This festive collection of songs will play a big part in Zara’s Honor the Light holiday performances next month in Sweden. She’ll play shows on December 8 and 9 in Stockholm, as well as a concert in Skellefteå on December 16.

