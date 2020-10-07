Zara Larsson enlists Sabrina Carpenter for "WOW" remix

Epic Records

It’s not unusual for an artist to score a hit as a result of a song’s exposure in a movie — but it is unusual to have them then release a remix of that song featuring the star of said movie.

Zara Larsson has just dropped a remix of her song “WOW” featuring Sabrina Carpenter. Sabrina stars in the Netflix film Work It — “WOW,” first released in 2019, belatedly became a hit after it was featured in the film. According to Idolator, streams of the song have increased by more than 2,300% since Work It first premiered.

A new video features both beautiful blondes slinking around in sexy black outfits.

Both Zara and Sabrina will perform “WOW” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

By Andrea Dresdale

