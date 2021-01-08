Zara Larsson releases new single "Talk About Love" from upcoming album, 'Poster Girl'

Epic Records

Zara Larsson is starting off the year with a brand-new single, “Talk About Love,” featuring Young Thug.

The accompanying music video features the singer performing a sultry bedroom dance routine with a partner as she sings about not wanting to get too serious with a new lover.

“’Talk About Love’ is about that phase before two people work out what they are to one another,” Zara says in a statement. “That specific window is so beautiful and fragile, as soon as you start asking ‘are we doing this?’ or ‘how do *you* feel?’, for some people that ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savoring that moment before you have to decide.”

Zara has also announced her new album, Poster Girl, will be out March 5. It’s available for pre-order now.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.