Zayn celebrates 28th birthday with an arcade-themed party

Zayn celebrated his 28th birthday Tuesday and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, made sure it was a special one.

The model, who shares a baby daughter with Zayn, threw the singer an arcade-themed party, complete with old-school arcade games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Simpsons and Super Mario Bros.

The celebration was also decorated with various colored balloons, including Superman and Wonder Woman ones.

In addition to posting photos from the festivities to her Instagram Stories, Gigi posted a photo of the two on Instagram, with Zayn dressed in orange overalls and Gigi sporting unicorn slippers.

“Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba,” Gigi wrote. “So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever …Wish you the best every single day.”

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their first child together in September. Zayn’s new album, Nobody Is Listening, comes out Friday.

By Andrea Tuccillo

