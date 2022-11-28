Zayn Malik covers Jimi Hendrix for late guitar legend’s 80th birthday

Experience Hendrix L.L.C./Sony Music Entertainment

Sunday, November 27 would have been Jimi Hendrix‘s 80th birthday, and the late guitar legend got an unexpected tribute from none other than Zayn Malik.

The former One Direction member has released a cover of Hendrix’s song “Angel,” from his posthumous 1971 album, The Cry of Love. On Twitter, Zayn wrote, “Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honor. I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”

According to Billboard, Experience Hendrix L.L.C., which runs Hendrix’s estate, invited Zayn to create a new version of “Angel” using the music from the original track. It’s not clear if other artists were also invited to participate.

In a statement, Experience Hendrix told Billboard, “We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song. We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

