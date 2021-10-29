Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges after he “shoved” Yolanda Hadid

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest Friday to harassment charges after he “shoved” Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid into a dresser and hurled expletives at her, according to court records obtained by ABC News.



Malik was issued four harassment citations in Bucks County, Pennsylvania where, following his no contest plea, he was put on probation for 360 days. He also was ordered to complete an anger management class and have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or John McMahon, a security guard who witnessed the incident.

According to the court documents, Zayn called Yolanda a “f****** Dutch sl**” and told her to “stay away from [his] f****** daughter.” Zayn and Gigi share one-year-old daughter, Khai.



The British singer also told McMahon to “Get the f*** out of my f****** house copper,” and also tried to engage McMahon in a fight, according to the docs.



The incident occurred September 29 in the home Malik shared with Gigi, whom Malik subsequently told to “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house,” according to court records.

