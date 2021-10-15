Zedd buys Joe Jonas’ LA mansion for $15.2 million

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

From one musician to another: Zedd has just bought Joe Jonas’ former Los Angeles mansion for $15.2 million.

According to Dirt, Joe and wife Sophie Turner unloaded the Encino property less than two years after buying it. They’re apparently trading California for Florida, having recently paid $11 million for a Miami mansion. They also still own a New York City loft that they’ve been trying to sell for more than a year.

Zedd, meanwhile, recently put his lavish Beverly Hills home — complete with a Skittles machine and a COSTCO room — on the market for $26.5 million. He paid $16 million when he bought the home five years ago.

The new Encino pad may not have a Skittles machine yet, but it does boast a gym, a home theater, a two-story guesthouse, a vintage bar and more. It’s got nine bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms.

