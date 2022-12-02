Zedd teams up with GarageBand to teach fans how to remix “Clarity”

Courtesy Interscope

It’s been 10 years since Zedd‘s album Clarity burst onto the scene, and the DJ is not slowing down the celebrations.

The hitmaker announced on Friday that he’s teaming up with Apple Music for several fun new ventures: the first is the entire Clarity album being bathed in Spatial Audio for a new fan experience.

Starting now, fans can listen to the Dolby Atmos-rejuvenated album.

That’s not all. Fans can also open up GarageBand and fiddle with the title track to make their very own remix using “all the original beats and vocals.” Not only that, Zedd will demonstrate how he created “Clarity” and show them the ropes of remixing.

Zedd adds, “You can find it free on your iPhone and iPad” on the GarageBand app.

The DJ released Clarity on October 5, 2012, which produced the smash-hit title single that featured Foxes. The song was released November 14 of that year and peaked in eighth place on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.