Zedd teases he might play “something that isn’t released yet” at this Sunday’s Super Bowl

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Zedd has accomplished many impressive feats — he’s won a Grammy, collaborated with A-list artists such as Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, launched countless world tours and played five Vegas residencies — but all that pales in comparison to what he’ll be doing this Sunday.

The Russian-born artist is the Super Bowl’s official pre-game DJ this year, and he tells ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿ that he’s beyond amped up for the tremendous opportunity because he honestly thought this was something that was never going to be in the cards.

“To be able to perform it myself…at the Super Bowl, [it] was definitely not something I thought I would ever get to do,” Zedd admitted. “I got a missed call from my team and a lot of text messages, so usually when that happens I know something’s going on — hopefully something good! And then I was like, ‘Oh s***, I gotta call back!’ I found out it’s happening and I didn’t want to be too happy until I knew it was happening, because sometimes something happens and then it doesn’t. But yeah, this one is actually happening, so I’m super excited!”

The “Clarity” artist added that he has “a rough idea of what I wanna do,” but is taking his time putting together the perfect set list. “There’s definitely a possibility that I’ll mix in some of the songs that will for sure make some of the players take their headphones off,” he hinted. “I think my plan is to play…just a bunch of classics and a lot of songs that get people hyped, just to keep the energy up.”

Zedd also dropped a major hint that fans should keep their ears trained on the SoFi Stadium speakers during his set, because he’ll “maybe [play] something that isn’t released yet.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.